BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Several police officers and firefighters responded to a Walmart in Broomfield on Tuesday afternoon. Broomfield officials say police are responding to an active shooter situation.
Police arrested one female.
Investigators say two people shot at each other inside the store. The shooting does not appear to be random, they say.
The store is located on 120th Avenue and Vrain Street. Although the situation is “under control,” the store is closed.
Officers blocked off at least one entrance to the store and were also seen behind the building and on the roof.
Officers were seen arresting a female on the perimeter of the store. There was a stroller with a baby car seat nearby.
It is unclear whether whether the child was harmed.
Several people were seen standing to one side of the building and in section of the parking lot.
Police say there are no injuries, and there is no danger to the public.