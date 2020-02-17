Comments
TIMNATH, Colo. (CBS4) – Poudre Fire Authority responded to a vehicle in a pond Monday night near the Walmart in Timnath. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of Weitzel Street.
Investigators said one person was rescued from the pond and taken to the hospital. A spokesperson with Poudre Fire Authority said first responders performed CPR on the patient in the ambulance.
The Larimer County Dive and Rescue Team searched the water but did not find anyone else. A fire crew is working to tow the car from the pond.
It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to enter the water. The victim’s condition has not yet been released.