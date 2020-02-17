  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Poudre Fire Authority, Timnath News

TIMNATH, Colo. (CBS4) – Poudre Fire Authority responded to a vehicle in a pond Monday night near the Walmart in Timnath. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of Weitzel Street.

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

Investigators said one person was rescued from the pond and taken to the hospital. A spokesperson with Poudre Fire Authority said first responders performed CPR on the patient in the ambulance.

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

The Larimer County Dive and Rescue Team searched the water but did not find anyone else. A fire crew is working to tow the car from the pond.

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to enter the water. The victim’s condition has not yet been released.

Audra Streetman

Comments

Leave a Reply