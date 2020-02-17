



– It’s only half way through the ski season, but officials are already calling this season’s Snowstang bus service a success. The Snowstang takes passengers from Denver to either Arapahoe Basin, Loveland Ski Area or Steamboat Springs.

“I’ve enjoyed it so far. I’ve been up almost every weekend on it. Can’t beat it,” said Kimberly Wilson, a frequent skier and bus rider. “The ride up and back, you can sleep, you can eat, you can do what you want. Relax, you don’t have to worry about traffic, leave the driving to them.”

Wilson says he’s noticed buses are filling up, but short of capacity. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the Arapahoe Basin and Loveland buses average about 50% occupancy. The hope for the season was for those buses to be about 35% full.

The route to Steamboat was expected to have 20% ridership, but has seen 30%.

“You got free Wi-Fi on there, restrooms available, snacks, you can bring your own snacks,” said Wilson. “I’m happy for that, I hope it keeps going. “

“I’m not going to lie, the reason I did it is because you can get it for about $25 round trip,” said Adam who was taking his first trip on the Snowstang. “I’d say it’s a great option honestly. You do have to deal with their schedule. But you also don’t have to drive back and forth.”

Adam capitalized on a bus and lift ticket deal at Loveland where he spent only $85. Advocates say affordability on the bus is key to its success and hope to see more areas share the cost of the bus lines next year.

“Only drawback is that you can’t get a hot beverage on the bus,” Wilson joked.

LINK: Ride Snowstang