(HOODLINE) – Looking for a delicious breakfast or brunch meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional destinations for breakfast and brunch around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to meet your needs.
Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Denver area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business CRM software provider. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Denver-area restaurants rose to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
Olive & Finch
First on the list is Olive & Finch. Located at 1552 E. 17th Ave. in City Park West, the bistro, which serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 714 reviews on Yelp.
Four Friends Kitchen
Stapleton’s Four Friends Kitchen, located at 2893 Roslyn St., is another superior choice, with Yelpers giving the Southern breakfast and brunch diner 4.5 stars out of 1,074 reviews.
The Duffeyroll Cafe
The Duffeyroll Cafe, a bakery and traditional American eatery in Southwest Denver, is another breakfast and brunch go-to, with four stars out of 208 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1290 S. Pearl St. to give it a try for yourself.
Linger
Last but not least, check out Linger over in Highland, which has earned four stars out of 3,277 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Asian fusion breakfast and brunch establishment settled at 2030 W. 30th Ave.
Article provided by Hoodline.