JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released 24 additional inmates early on Monday. The inmates were released as part of the Early Release Program.
The detention facility has recently started letting certain, qualified inmates out early because of staffing, capacity and budget problems.
Last week, 23 inmates were released. Dozens more were released starting in January.
“When the jail population exceeds operational capacity by 2%, steps must be implemented to reduce the population to manageable levels,” officials stated in a news release.
Some of the inmates released early then were serving sentences for aggravated motor vehicle theft, DUI and reckless driving.