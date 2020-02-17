SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a warning for drivers to expect heavy travel and delays on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor throughout Presidents’ Day weekend. CDOT also said drivers should be prepared for a winter storm Monday morning that will make roads slick for drivers.
The heaviest travel is expected to be eastbound I-70 on Monday. Skiers were anticipating tough travel throughout the weekend.
“We thought there was going to be a ton of traffic,” explained Joe Weiss who had been at Copper Mountain on Sunday. “But we kept checking our phones all day and it just said like an hour fifteen, hour twenty the whole time.”
Skiers who were heading back towards the Front Range on Sunday said roads and traffic weren’t as bad as they expected. However, Chris Imes and his friends planned to head back up to the slopes Monday morning, despite the prediction of heavy traffic.
“You ski until you think you, as long as you can and then at the end of the day you hope for the best,” he told CBS4.
Conditions, weren’t clear everywhere over the weekend. CBS4’s Mountain Newsroom took video of Vail Pass that showed several crashes because of ice and snow-packed conditions.
CDOT is warning drivers that because of a winter storm, roads will be icy Monday morning as temperatures drop. They suggest checking cotrip.org before you head out.