



Painfully slow traffic tested the patience and sanity of many hockey fans traveling to attend the Colorado Avalanche’s outdoor game at Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium Saturday night. For hours leading up to the game, North Gate Boulevard was a several-mile long sea of red tail lights. The traffic also overflowed on to north and southbound I-25.

“I feel like they should have had some type of plan,” said Michelle Bregman, who was attending the game with her husband, Ryan.

The Bregmans were among the many fans stuck in standstill traffic about an hour before puck drop. Eventually, the two decided to park their car near the parking lot of a 7/11 and join the crowds making the 3 miles walk to Falcon Stadium.

Many of the fans conceded the fact that, walk or drive, they’d be missing part of the much-anticipated game.

“I’m not really sure what they could have done to anticipate this, but at this point it’s just a huge bummer to be missing a good chunk of the game,” Bregman said.

“Sure it’s frustrating, but I can’t complain. it’s not like it’s a big surprise,” said Adam Myers, who planned to attend the game with his son.

Overall, traffic on and off the interstate was painfully slow throughout afternoon, with major slowdowns between Castle Rock and Monument, due to emergency lane closures by CDOT.

Many fans told CBS4 their trips from Denver took between two and four hours.

Patrick Deans, who came to town from Lexington, Kentucky to see the game, tells CBS4 he watched the first two periods on his phone while stuck in traffic, despite leaving Castle Rock four hours before the start of the game.

“We could see the ice, we could see everything, so it was just kind of painful knowing you’re that close and you can’t just get through traffic,” Deans said. “We sat in traffic for about three hours.”

Drivers also experienced heavy traffic in the 18-mile South Gap Project on I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument. On Saturday afternoon, CDOT announced its crews would be closing lanes in the area for emergency pothole repairs.

We’ve moved 10 ft in an hour. I got out of the car to stretch my legs. Walked back to the stadium & staff are letting people go back in to use the bathroom #StadiumSeries #GoAvsGo @AF_Academy pic.twitter.com/jDiCRLoDMJ — Dago Cordova (@dago_deportes) February 16, 2020

On Sunday, a spokesperson for CDOT told CBS4 the closures were necessary because of significant potholes that could have caused a crash that would have closed the interstate for hours.

Many fans got the memo and took alternate routes to get to Monument.

“We had to take the back roads all the way through Perry Park and it took us about two hours,” said Tom Osoba, who attended the game with his wife and one of his two daughters, who are both cadets at the Air Force Academy.

Despite the traffic, Osoba and others enjoyed the pomp and circumstance of the outdoor game.

“The fly overs, the setup, the atmosphere, it’s been an awesome experience,” Osoba said.

Young Kings fan, Shepard Morgan and his friend Rowan Moss said they will tell their class all about the game on Monday. For father Brian Moss, that made the whole day worth it.

We've watched this 20+ times… Can confirm it's worth every second 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FzFpknhZEm — Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) February 16, 2020

“It’s like a once in a lifetime thing, especially that it’s here in Colorado and the Air Force Academy,” Moss said. “I think it’s just great to be experiencing it.”

Following the end of the game, traffic around the stadium was equally as bad. CBS4’s crew observed standstill traffic and observed a fire truck struggle to navigate the packed roads.

According to the Academy, some of the traffic was related to a death investigation on North Gate Boulevard.

On Sunday afternoon, the Air Force Academy released the following statement regarding concerns with the 2020 NHL Stadium Series event:

Multiple efforts were made by the NHL and Air Force Academy to warn attendees about potential traffic delays getting to the sold out Stadium Series game yesterday. In addition to website and social media posts, and signage along the I-25 corridor in the week leading up to the game, the NHL alerted the more than 43,000 fans who had purchased tickets about the need to allow plenty of time in travelling to Falcon Stadium on game day. As well, in the week leading up to the game, the NHL through numerous media interviews reminded fans about the need to plan their travel based on anticipated delays.

To mitigate the anticipated traffic congestion, the Academy opened at 5:30 a.m. and eliminated vehicle ID checks at 12:30pm – five and half hours before the game. We thank the many fans who took advantage of that window to arrive well in advance and enjoy the Fan Fest activities that started at 1pm. Because of this early planning, the vast majority of fans were able to get to the stadium prior to the puck drop and had an amazing experience at the game.

Unfortunately, several factors the day of the game came together to cause even greater than expected traffic delays. Unlike many large sports venues, all traffic into the two gates at the Air Force Academy comes from one interstate. In the hours leading up to the game, there were numerous road condition changes and unforeseen events including multiple lane closures in both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-25, emergency pothole repairs that forced further lane closures, and multiple vehicle accidents between Castle Rock and Monument. Despite our best efforts, all of these, added to the already challenging traffic conditions along the I-25 corridor, combined and unfortunately impacted some fans travelling to the game.

At the conclusion of the game, as we were routing traffic off base, there was a tragic incident at our North Gate that resulted in the death of one of our guests. Outbound traffic was immediately diverted to allow for emergency response crews and investigators to arrive on scene. While the details of that incident are still under investigation, we are devastated by the event and send the deepest condolences to his loved ones. We thank all of the crews who worked to clear traffic from the base despite only having one gate and we appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone impacted.

While we regret the unfortunate circumstances experienced by some fans, a near capacity crowd was in their seats at the start of an exciting night of hockey. We appreciate the efforts of fans who planned ahead and arrived early and most were able to enjoy a fantastic evening with multiple flyovers and musical performances that highlighted the competitive spirit of the NHL, the history and culture of the Academy, and the milestone achievements of USA Hockey.