FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police are investigating a woman’s death in the 6500 block of Lynn Drive. Officers were called to the home around 7 a.m. Monday.
Inside the home, investigators found the deceased woman and an injured man. The man was taken to the hospital and police have not commented on the severity of his injuries.
Investigators said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will identify the woman and release her cause and manner of death.
The investigation is ongoing at this time, and Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding this incident, who has not already spoken to police, contact Detective Gary Trujillo at 970-416-2645. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or http://www.stopcriminals.org.