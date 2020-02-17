VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews have recovered the bodies of two men killed in an avalanche near Vail over the weekend. The slide happened on Muddy Pass near Vail.
Another man escaped the slide and was able to call for help.
The Eagle County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as Dillon Block, 28, and Cesar Almanza-Hernandez, 30. Both were residents of Gypsum.
According to law enforcement, three mono-track riders triggered a large avalanche on Saturday afternoon. All three males were buried, but one victim managed to dig out of the slide.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported Sunday morning about rising avalanche danger in the northern mountains on Sunday. They say the danger will spread to the central mountains on Monday.
According to the CAIC, over the past decade in Colorado, seven avalanche accidents have killed a total of eight people around Presidents’ Day weekend.
