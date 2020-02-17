DENVER (CBS4) – A weather setup favorable for significant snow in the mountains and dry weather on the urban corridor dominated Colorado on Saturday and Sunday. A shifting wind pattern with the next storm to approach the state means snow should successfully reach the Denver metro area by Monday night.
Lingering snow in the mountains from the last storm will end by late morning on Monday. Any additional accumulation will be very minor after 5 to 15 inches of snow at most Colorado ski areas from early Sunday morning through early Monday morning.
After a brief break from snow in the high country late Monday morning, snow will return in the afternoon thanks to a new storm moving in from the northwest.
This next storm should stay far enough north to cause winds in the metro area to shift causing upslope. The upslope winds should produce enough snow for minor accumulation as early as Monday evening but more likely after midnight Tuesday morning. Most of the accumulating snow should end by daybreak Tuesday.
With only a brief period of upslope and minimal moisture with this storm, most metro area neighborhoods will get less than 2 inches of accumulation and in northern Colorado any accumulation will likely be even less.
Additional snow will be possible at lower elevations Tuesday night through Wednesday night. At this time, any additional accumulation is expected to be minor.