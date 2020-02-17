Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – February is historically a fairly dry month along Colorado’s Front Range but that hasn’t been the case so far in 2020 with many places reporting over a foot of snow to date. To put this into perspective it has snowed on 9 out of 16 days at Denver International Airport with 7 of those days reporting accumulating snow, meaning at least a tenth of an inch fell.
Denver’s February snow total through the 16th was 15.8 inches and that ranks in 13th place on the Top 20 List maintained by the National Weather Service in Boulder. That is just 6.6 inches from tying the snowiest February on record when 22.4 inches fell in 2015.
Is there a chance we could tie or even beat the all-time record? The answer is maybe! There is at least three more chances of snow in Denver’s forecast before the month ends.