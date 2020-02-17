Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Weeks after going into cardiac arrest twice in one day, a patient met one of the first responders who saved her life. Charlotte Stelmok returned to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood on Monday.
There she thanked one of the two first responders.
Chuck Parras and David Murphy revived her before taking her to the hospital and then again at the hospital when she had her second cardiac arrest.
“I’m really glad you are honoring him because I do think it’s special, and I’ve told people this story and they say it’s special,” said Stelmok.
She was able to go home four days after being hospitalized.