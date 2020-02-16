



Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a distillery to a Vietnamese dining establishment.

– Visiting the Montbello, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the Montbello, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Leopold Brothers

Topping the list is distillery Leopold Brothers. Located at 5285 Joliet St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp.

Leopold Brothers produces a variety of spirits, such as vodka, gin, whiskey and fruit liqueurs, utilizing eco-friendly distilling methods and natural ingredients. Tours are available, and guests can sample the facility’s creations in its on-site tasting room.

Phở 999

Next up is Vietnamese restaurant Phở 999, which serves noodles, soup and more, situated at 4701 Peoria St., Unit 105. With four stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

This family-operated eatery specializes in classic Vietnamese cuisine, with menu items ranging from vermicelli bowls, rice plates and grilled pork to numerous varietals of phở noodle soup.

Bocaza Mexican Grill

Mexican joint Bocaza Mexican Grill is another superior choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4660 Peoria St., Suite 113, four stars out of 125 reviews.

On the menu, anticipate a wide assortment of different burrito options, tacos, flautas, enchiladas, tamales, chile rellenos, nachos, fajitas, soups and much more.

Denver Mattress

Check out this outpost of the retail chain Denver Mattress, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp. You can find the furniture emporium, which specializes in mattresses, settled at 10800 E. 45th Ave.

Denver Mattress, which has more than 100 store locations across 30 states, is known for its affordably priced inventory of sleep products, such as pillows and mattresses.

Panaderia Mexican Food Taqueria Chapala

Finally, there’s Panaderia Mexican Food Taqueria Chapala, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews. Stop by 4701 Peoria St., Suite 114, to hit up the Mexican cafe next time you’re in the neighborhood.

Noteworthy dishes to try here include nachos supreme, picadillo beef tostadas, carne asada tortas, marinated pork tacos, smothered burritos and house special enchiladas with chicken or beef.

Article provided by Hoodline.