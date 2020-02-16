PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Snow drifts buried a car in Eleven Mile State Park. Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which manages the park, posted the conditions on social media on Saturday.
They say the south side of the park remains heavily drifted with snow and ice.
While staff has tried to plow through several areas, some are still not accessible. Officials advise drivers to avoid this area, especially parts that have not been plowed.
“Park staff will not pull you out and you will have to call a tow truck,” they said.
Some tow trucks respond in six hours, if they even agree to respond.
Closures include:
Rocky Ridge: Loops B-E
Stoll Mountain: West Loop
Rocking Chair: Lower Loop Sites 610-613
Witcher’s Cove: West Side Sites 807-822
ALL Lazy Boy Access
ALL Rogers Mountain Access