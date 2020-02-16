  • CBS4On Air

By Matt Kroschel
Filed Under:Colorado News, Skiing


VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and Rescue crews are back out on what they consider a recovery mission Sunday following an avalanche Saturday on Muddy Pass near Vail.

According to law enforcement sources on the scene, three mono-track riders from Eagle County triggered a large avalanche on Saturday. All three males were buried, but one victim managed to dig out of the slide, sources tell CBS4. The other two never surfaced, they say.

Rescue crews began digging to locate them on Saturday, but due to the continued avalanche danger in the area and the lack of sunlight, they were pulled back for their own safety.

They returned on Sunday to recover the reported victims.

CBS4 has a crew en route to the scene.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported Sunday morning about rising avalanche danger in the northern mountains on Sunday. They say the danger will spread to the central mountains on Monday.

“Some very large avalanches are propagating in surprising and unpredictable ways as we have been seeing lately,” they stated on social media. “This advice may seem conservative to some of our users, but the bottom line is, we’re worried.”

Matt Kroschel

