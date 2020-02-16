  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Colorado News, Skiing


(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center have a “superstitious dread” during the President’s Day holiday weekend. They say over the course of the last 10 winters, six avalanches have killed people during this time of year.

“The data supports our worry. Mid-February seems like a prime time for the convergence of a holiday weekend, nice weather, and dangerous avalanche conditions. This year is no exception,” CAIC stated on social media.

So far this season, CAIC reports two avalanche deaths; one skier west of Cameron Pass, and a climber in the Uncompahgre Gorge.

Experts received reports for six avalanches on Saturday alone.

RELATED: Rescuers Responded To Apparent Deadly Avalanche Near Vail, Sources Say

