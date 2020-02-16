SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS4) — The day before the Rockies host their first full squad workouts Nolan Arenado said he is hoping to put the feud between himself and Rockies GM Jeff Bridich behind him and focus on baseball.
“It feels good,” Arenado said of being back at the Rockies complex in Scottsdale, Arizona. “I’m happy to be back and get going.”
“I’m here. I’m ready to go. Nothing has changed,” added Arenado, who admitted that at times this off-season he wondered if he’d still be with the Rockies at the beginning of spring training.
“I know a lot of things have been swirling around, but nothing’s changed with me. I’m going to play the best I can, and I’m going to play hard and try to help this team win,” he added.
“The fans appreciate that. They appreciate that I go out there and try to help this team win. I know their feelings of losing and it’s not fun. I know that nobody is happy about it and I’m with them. I know that they want to win and I do, too.”
For his part, manager Bud Black said he did not anticipate the drama surrounding Nolan to seep into the clubhouse.
“I haven’t sensed any distraction at all, which is great,” said Black.
“I just more concerned to play hard and play for my teammates, that’s why I‘m here,” added Arenado. “That’s what my job is to do.”
He’ll be gone by April. The team is a load.