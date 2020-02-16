DENVER (CBS4) – A school that has been abandoned for 15 years could have a bright new future. Rosedale Elementary School in south Denver could reopen after extensive renovation or could be sold to a private developer.

“The idea this could be sold to a private entity has really motivated a lot of people to come forward,” said Colleen Ingham, who has worked with neighbors to organize a group encouraging Denver Public Schools to revive the four-acre site. “This school is right in the heart of this neighborhood.”

The Denver Archdiocese has offered to buy the building from Denver Public Schools. That, combined with a new school board has motivated DPS to act quickly to find a solution.

DPS says there are at least four options; do nothing, reopen the building, sell to the Catholic Church, or find a different buyer. On Thursday night, community members shared many opinions.

“We don’t want to see it vacant. We want to see a school in this space,” said Ingham.

At Thursday’s meeting, principals from nearby elementary schools urged the district not to reopen as an elementary school because it would draw resources and students away. Another Innovation School asked not to be moved to the abandoned building.

Several people see the building as an opportunity for the district to offer more early childhood education.

“We don’t have enough preschool spots for kids that want them. Reopening this school would be a great opportunity to give those kids a spot in preschool,” Ingham said.

DPS says a decision is needed soon, because renovations could cost around $15 million and the district is preparing a bond election for later in the year.

The church said to CBS 4 in a statement:

“The Archdiocese of Denver, supported by private donors, is proposing an option that allows the former Rosedale Elementary building to be reopened as a school and enables academic life to be returned to this beautiful pillar of the neighborhood. The Archdiocese’s plan is for a high school with roughly 400 students, with facilities that preserve the original character, integrity and structure of the building, and could be utilized by the community. After sitting dormant for 15 years, this is an option that honors the rich history and original intention of the building, while making an investment in the neighborhood that will be a benefit for the entire community for years to come.”

The next public meeting is Feb. 27, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the South High School cafeteria.