DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Restaurant Week begins Friday, February 21, and runs through Sunday, March 1, 2020. Right now 256 restaurants are participating, the most since 2015.
Among the participating restaurants is Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar. Located in Hose House No. 1, one of the first fire stations in Denver. The building is the oldest remaining in the Union Station neighborhood. Executive Chef Franco Ruiz was on CBS4 This Morning to talk about his Restaurant Week Menu:
Appetizer:
Shrimp Semi-Crudo
Winter Citrus, Thai Flavors, Peanuts
Entrée:
Roasted Pork Short Rib
Charred Carrots, Red Beans, Rice
Dessert:
Brown Butter Financier
Passion Fruit, Macadamia Nut, Gianduja Chocolate
Dinners get a choice of each course for $45 dollars, and there is a vegan option. Seventy-three restaurants are offering menus at the $45 price point, 122 have menus for $35, 61 are charging a multicourse meal at $25.
LINK: Denver Restaurant Week Menus
There are hundreds of menus to choose from, and it’s recommended to make reservations because many places fill up during Denver Restaurant Week.