



Natura Obscura enjoyed a successful and extended run at the Museum of Outdoor Art before it closed at the end of last year. Now, the same creators are back with a new immersive art installation to continue the story with a fresh perspective and new technology.

This time at a 1,200 square foot space near City Park.

“This is the playground for Shiki, our Yeti who you got to meet in Natura Obscura,” said Jennifer Mosquera, the Chief Creative for Prismajic.

“We like to think of [Shiki] as a creature that is at one with nature. Shiki means four seasons in Japanese,” she said.

With a team of about 25 artists, musicians and programmers, Shiki’s dreams come alive.

Each room represents a different season.

“It takes a chorus of people and different skill sets to come together and each one has a voice and when you can conduct them together, you can make something really beautiful,” said Mosquera.

The adventure starts outside where you are given headphones and download an app. You use the app on special markers found through the installation to help each room transform.

“I hope that this experience gives people a little bit of a respite from the world. I hope that it gives them a little sense of wonder and escape. A sense of calm and a sense of fun,” said Mosquera.

Installations like these almost didn’t happen for Jennifer.

“I grew up as a little girl who was obsessed with art and creativity and along the way lost that,” she recalled.

Mosquera spent years as a lawyer in Denver, before leaving it all behind to pursue her passion.

“To do this and to share that creativity with people; it is something super special, and I really value the opportunity to create for people,” she said.

The installation opens Feb. 21 and runs through May 25.

LINK: Prismajic