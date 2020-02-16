Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Cancer warriors were the heroes of a Colorado State University women’s basketball game on Saturday night. Players wore the names of cancer patients on their jerseys at the Moby Arena in Fort Collins.
The team faced Wyoming in the border war game. Players and fans work pink in honor of those battling cancer.
It's a Border War for a reason.
CSU 40 // WYO 43
FINAL pic.twitter.com/0k5Puz0k69
— Colorado State Women's Basketball (@CSUWBasketball) February 15, 2020
Each cancer patient met with the player who wore their name and was able to take that jersey home with them.