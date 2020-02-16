  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado State Rams News, Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Cancer warriors were the heroes of a Colorado State University women’s basketball game on Saturday night. Players wore the names of cancer patients on their jerseys at the Moby Arena in Fort Collins.

(credit: Colorado State University)

The team faced Wyoming in the border war game. Players and fans work pink in honor of those battling cancer.

Each cancer patient met with the player who wore their name and was able to take that jersey home with them.

