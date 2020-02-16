  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Denver on Monday for a private fundraiser. It will be hosted by former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar.

Biden is one of several Democratic presidential hopefuls visiting Colorado ahead of its Super Tuesday presidential primary on March 3.

