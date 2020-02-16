Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Denver on Monday for a private fundraiser. It will be hosted by former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar.
DENVER (CBS4) – Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Denver on Monday for a private fundraiser. It will be hosted by former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar.
Biden is one of several Democratic presidential hopefuls visiting Colorado ahead of its Super Tuesday presidential primary on March 3.
RELATED: CBS4 Campaign 2020 Coverage
Campaign 2020 Resources
See a list of important dates in Colorado’s 2020 election cycle.
The field of candidates who will be on Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years has been largely established. To see a list of the candidates who have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the March 3 Colorado Presidential Primary (which is also Super Tuesday) click here.
Register to vote through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.