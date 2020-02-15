Comments
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Rocky Mountain National Park broke two records in 2019. They say more than 4.6 million people visited the park all year, up 1.7% from 2018.
July also saw the most people ever with 976,042 visiting the park.
The top ten busiest days in 2019 in order from first to tenth were:
September 28
July 28
September 29
September 22
July 5
September 21
July 21
September 1
July 6
July 4
Park officials say they restrict vehicle access to the Bear Lake Road corridor, the Wild Basin Area and the Alpine Visitor Center when parking lots fill up.
They say to improve visitor experience, resource protection and staff safety, they will work on ways to address increased visitation and day-use challenges. They expect to share those concepts sometime later this year.