(HOODLINE) – In search of a new favorite personal training outlet? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most noteworthy destinations for personal training around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where venture next time you’re looking to get in shape.
Anytime Fitness
Topping the list is an outpost of the Anytime Fitness chain. Located at 7420 S. Gartrell Road, Suite C, the gym is the highest-rated personal training studio in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Orangetheory Fitness
Next up is a location of the Orangetheory Fitness chain, situated at 6554 S. Parker Road. With 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, the boot camp gym that offers personal training services has proved to be a local favorite.
Crunch
Last but not least is Crunch, another chain, located at 15141 Mississippi Ave. Yelpers give the fitness center and personal training establishment four stars out of 25 reviews.
Article provided by Hoodline.