SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Family and friends gathered in Sheridan on Saturday to help 4-month-old twins from Aurora. The children might need heart transplants before they can walk.
CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann introduced you to the O’Leary family. Salem and Luci both have enlarged hearts. Their doctor says they were born with an abnormal gene that causes the heart muscle to be weak.
Their family held a Heart 2 Heart fundraiser to help cover their medical costs.
The twin’s mother says they are both happy babies, and she is grateful to see so many people who want to help them.
“It feels great, it’s good to just know that people are thinking of our daughters and thinking of us and coming out and helping us,” said Kallie O’Leary.
The fundraiser ends at 7 p.m. at the Boggy Draw Brewery.
LINK: O’Leary Family GoFundMe