Comments
FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – The annual Bubble Gum Race Series returns to the Frisco Adventure Park starting on Monday. All levels of skiing are welcome.
Monday, February 17 – Dual Slalom
FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – The annual Bubble Gum Race Series returns to the Frisco Adventure Park starting on Monday. All levels of skiing are welcome.
Kids and kids at heart are encouraged to take part in the free, non-competitive races. The racer with the most bubble gum at the end of the races wins.
Race Schedule:
Monday, February 17 – Dual Slalom
Monday, February 24 – Obstacle Course
Monday, March 2 – Dual Slalom
Monday, March 9 – Nordic Obstacle Course
Monday, March 16- Obstacle Course
Monday, March 23- Finale Dual- Slalom
Registration opens each day at 4 p.m. with the race starting at 5 p.m. Racers must have their own equipment.
Hot cocoa and cookies will be served, for free, after the races.