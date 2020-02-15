  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Frisco Adventure Park, Frisco News, Skiing


FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – The annual Bubble Gum Race Series returns to the Frisco Adventure Park starting on Monday. All levels of skiing are welcome.

(credit: CBS)

Kids and kids at heart are encouraged to take part in the free, non-competitive races. The racer with the most bubble gum at the end of the races wins.

Race Schedule:

Monday, February 17 – Dual Slalom
Monday, February 24 – Obstacle Course
Monday, March 2 – Dual Slalom
Monday, March 9 – Nordic Obstacle Course
Monday, March 16- Obstacle Course
Monday, March 23- Finale Dual- Slalom

Registration opens each day at 4 p.m. with the race starting at 5 p.m. Racers must have their own equipment.

Hot cocoa and cookies will be served, for free, after the races.

LINK: Bubble Gum Ski Race Series

