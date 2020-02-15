GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Rescuers searching for an overdue skier followed a set of ski tracks to her body in deep snow Friday night, more than a day after she was last seen.
According to a Facebook post from Grand County Search & Rescue, the woman was last seen near the YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch’s Nordic Center at 3 p.m. Thursday.
“The weather at the time was blizzard-like with high winds and blowing snow,” stated GCSAR’s Facebook post.
The 78-year-old Denver woman’s family grew concerned when they could not reach her Friday.
A search was initiated at 4:44 p.m. Friday.
YMCA employees paired up with GCSAR personnel to search the groomed trails in the area.
One team “located a set of windblown ski tracks leaving a hard packed area near the YMCA stables heading downhill toward the Nordic Center,” as described by GCSAR.
The woman’s body was found minutes later, at about 9:30 p.m. in a stand of small trees.
On Google, the direct distance between the Snow Mountain stables and the Nordic Center is approximately the length of four football fields.
Snow Mountain Ranch is located roughly 11 miles NW of Winter Park.
A person answering the phone at the facility Saturday did not comment on the incident.