DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation told CBS4 on Saturday crews will need to close some lanes going through the 18-mile long Interstate 25 South Gap Project. Crews say potholes in the road have grown large enough to damage vehicles.
The emergency roadwork comes just hours before the highly-anticipated Avalanche Outdoor Series against the Los Angles Kings.
A few hours from the outdoor pucks drop for the #GoAvsGo at the AFA and it's an absolute mess🤢🙈🚫
@Romi_Bean can't tweet, people can't send texts, and wait til @ConorMcCueTV shows you how bad traffic was @CBSDenver at 5. It's like @JohnReidy303 knew what he was talking about pic.twitter.com/hih91GWxYe
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) February 15, 2020
“For people leaving for the Avs-Kings game — leave early,” CDOT stated.
The game is taking place at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. It starts at 6 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.
CDOT urges drivers to avoid the frontage road through Castle Rock.
The closures are expected to last even until after the game ends.