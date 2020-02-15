  • CBS4On Air

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.


DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation told CBS4 on Saturday crews will need to close some lanes going through the 18-mile long Interstate 25 South Gap Project. Crews say potholes in the road have grown large enough to damage vehicles.

(credit: CBS)

The emergency roadwork comes just hours before the highly-anticipated Avalanche Outdoor Series against the Los Angles Kings.

“For people leaving for the Avs-Kings game — leave early,” CDOT stated.

(credit: CBS)

The game is taking place at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. It starts at 6 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.

CDOT urges drivers to avoid the frontage road through Castle Rock.

The closures are expected to last even until after the game ends.

