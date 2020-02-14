THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – First responders help save countless lives each year, and on Valentine’s Day, one family had the change to thank them. The Thornton Fire Department held a “Survivor Birthday Party” Friday for the Renner family.
The fire department is credited with helping save their two-year-old son Ashton who nearly drowned last year.
Ashton went into cardiac arrest and paramedics worked to resuscitate him. He was transported to Saint Anthony Hospital and later flown on a Flight for Life helicopter to Children’s Hospital Colorado where doctors worked to keep him alive.
“Their response and professionalism is just amazing,” said Ashton’s father, Corry Renner. “We really do appreciate everything they’ve done.”
The family was joined by hospital staff, 911 dispatchers, law enforcement officers and members of the fire department. The party gave Ashton and his family a chance to meet and thank the first responders and hospital personnel involved in their care.