DENVER (CBS4)– Some students and parents gathered outside East High School in Denver on Friday. They say they want answers after the sudden firing of football coach Spencer Colter.
Supporters gathered outside the high school, carrying signs that read, “What Now?” and “We Want Colter.”
“He means so much to this program and so much to me and each player here. The news that he was let go was such a complete shock to me,” said East High student Ben Wigglesworth.
Denver Public Schools released a statement about Colter’s firing, This morning, Denver East High School’s Athletic Director Terita Walker met with Spencer Colter. She expressed her and the East High School community’s appreciation for the many years of service that he has provided as East’s head football coach.
Athletic Director Walker also shared with him that the school plans to move in a different direction and released Mr. Colter from his duties as the leader of the football program. All off-season activities for the student-athletes who play football will continue as scheduled.
School officials will engage in a search and selection process for the new head football coach over the next several weeks. The job vacancy was inadvertently posted yesterday.