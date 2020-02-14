Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A police incident in Commerce City has led to the closure of a stretch of East 104th Avenue. Police told CBS4 there was a shooting there Friday morning.
The closure is in both directions of 104th, from Altura Street to Potomac Street, based on a tweet from Commerce City police.
— Commerce City, CO (@CommerceCityCO) February 14, 2020
There was a heavy police presence at the scene at 8:15 a.m.