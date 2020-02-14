DENVER (CBS4)– Art lovers across the Front Range have an opportunity to purchase work that goes back into their communities. RedLine Art is a nonprofit, contemporary art center that encourages education and social change.

RedLine’s current exhibit, Afrofuturism, is a “cultural aesthetic, philosophy of science, and philosophy of history that explores the developing intersection of African Diaspora culture with technology.”

Local artists with work on display attended Redline’s opening night of the exhibit Friday. Core artist, Juannean Young, says RedLine changed her life.

“I was walking from city to city with one back pack, a notepad and a few pens. I began to teach myself how to draw,” said Juannean Young, an artist at RedLine.

The installations she makes now couldn’t fit in that backpack, but her tiniest work is a reminder of where her career truly began.

“Being in the shelter, I didn’t know where I would put my art, so I worked very small,” explained Young. She showed CBS4’s Tori Mason her colorful artwork no bigger than a piece of paper.

While her art was small, Young’s talent was large enough to earn the attention of curator visiting her shelter’s art program. He suggested she go to RedLine, an art studio with unlimited space and limitless possibilities.

“Some of our artists, who have experienced homelessness, have gotten the opportunity to get a 4-year tuition free scholarship to RMCAT,” said JC Futrell, education director at RedLine Art.

Futrell, an artist himself, says an art education isn’t necessary to be successful. He’s watched the lives of RedLine artists, from all walks of life, change after their time in the studio.

“There are quite a few artists who have been able to make enough money to get off the street from selling their artwork,” said Futrell.

Young currently has five installations up that allow her to make a living. Her latest is in RedLine’s AfroFuturism exhibit, on display until March 29.