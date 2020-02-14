



– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said he has not made up his mind whether he will sign a repeal of the city’s pit bull ban. The mayor says if he plans to veto the measure, he must notify the sponsor of the repeal by the end of Friday.

In a video statement, Hancock said he wants to make a “thoughtful and informed” decision.

He says he’s been inundated with reaction, with 900 emails, Twitter and Facebook comments as well as hundreds of phone calls for and against the measure. A group also submitted a petition with more than 100 signatures to his office on Thursday.

Thanks for all your calls, emails, social media comments…I hear you. We appreciate all of your input, no matter what side you're on. pic.twitter.com/kqskNLvguM — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) February 14, 2020

Denver City Council members recently passed the ordinance by a 7-4 vote. The law will take effect in 90 days if approved by the mayor. It ends the 30-year-old breed specific ban.

The decision to replace the ban with breed specific licensing was made after more than an hour of comment from the community. Supporters argued the law is not only outdated but flawed.

The Mayor says he was considering the history of the ban; how it went into effect following the death of a 3-year-old child, mauled by a pit bull to death in 1989.

If vetoed, this would be Hancock’s first as mayor.

Under the ordinance, owners would have to register, micro-chip and spay or neuter their dog.