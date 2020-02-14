



– This day would have been tough enough anyway, the mother and stepmother of the victims, paying respects at the grave site, but with the killer still at large it made it even harder. Teresa Kunselman and Kelly Grizzell are still hoping for justice 20 years after the teenagers were murdered.

Kunselman, whose stepson Nick Kunselman was killed with his girlfriend Stephanie Hart-Grizzell told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “I think we feel that the public shouldn’t forget that these two children have an unsolved murder.”

Together the teens are buried in a place of beauty high in the foothills.

Grizzell, Stephanie’s mother, said on this day she wanted to make an appeal, “My plea is that after 20 years someone finally give them the peace and justice they deserve.”

Nick was just 15, closing the Subway, and Stephanie was visiting him when the incident took place. Who the killer is and the exact motive remains unknown.

“You know who you are and you know that you did this you just need to come forward.”

On this bench at the gravesite it reads, “Together In Peace Forever.”

The reward has been increased to $12,000.

If you have information about this crime, no matter how miniscule it may seem, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or (720) 913-STOP. Submit a tip online: metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line or submit a tip online. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous.