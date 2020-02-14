  • CBS4On Air

Donor Alliance

Friday, February 14, 2019

February 14th is National Donor Day, an observance dedicated to living organ donors and spreading awareness and education about organ, eye and tissue donation. Today, 1,661 Coloradans are waiting for an organ, 97% are waiting for an organ that can be donated by a living donor – liver or kidney.

Learn about the need for organ donation.  Go to www.DonateLifeColorado.org to see how you can take action. Get more information at americantransplantfoundation.org.

