VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – A skier died on Thursday in the Blue Sky Basin area of Vail resort. The resort said the man was a 46-year-old from New Jersey and the Vail Daily reported his name was Jason Varnish.
The death appears to have happened as a result of an accident. It happened at the base of Blue Sky Basin.
Resort officials said ski patrollers tried to unsuccessfully perform CPR on the man. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.
“Vail Mountain and the entire Vail Resorts family express our sincere condolences and extend our support to the guest’s family and friends,” Beth Howard, Vail’s chief operating officer, said in a prepared statement.
The ski area closed Blue Sky Basin after the accident.
Blue Sky Basin is still currently closed. We will keep you posted.
