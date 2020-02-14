Filed Under:Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree News


LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Giada Valenti will take the audience at the Lone Tree Arts Center on a romantic journey through five decades of beautiful songs. The award winning Italian singer is performing for one-night only, Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Singer Giada Valenti performs at the 128th Annual IACC Gala Dinner at The Plaza Hotel on November 6, 2015 in New York City.

Giada Valenti (credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Italy America Chamber of Commerce)

“An Evening with Giada Valenti: From Venice with Love” pays tribute to some iconic female singers, including Karen Carpenter, Etta James, and Rosemary Clooney. Valenti was born in Venice, and sings and speaks in five languages.

(credit Giada Valenti)


This show will be a Valentine’s Treat for all who see it.

