LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Giada Valenti will take the audience at the Lone Tree Arts Center on a romantic journey through five decades of beautiful songs. The award winning Italian singer is performing for one-night only, Saturday, February 15, 2020.
This show will be a Valentine’s Treat for all who see it.
“An Evening with Giada Valenti: From Venice with Love” pays tribute to some iconic female singers, including Karen Carpenter, Etta James, and Rosemary Clooney. Valenti was born in Venice, and sings and speaks in five languages.
LINK: For Tickets & Information “An Evening with Giada Valenti: From Venice with Love