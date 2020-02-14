  • CBS4On Air

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, missing for more than two weeks, continued in Douglas County on Friday. The search was expanded earlier this week to include areas outside of El Paso County.

The search was being conducted in southern Douglas County in the snow near Perry Park Road. The searchers used poles and other tools to search the snowpacked areas.

Gannon was first reported missing Jan. 27 by his stepmother, Letecia “Tecia” Stauch, who said Gannon left to go to a friend’s house in the afternoon. Authorities called him a runaway when it first asked the public for help finding him. But the sheriff’s office announced Jan. 30 that Gannon was considered a missing and endangered child because of the time he had been gone, his age and his reliance on medication.

The FBI and other agencies have joined the search for Gannon.

If you see him, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office right away at 719-390-5555 or 911.

If you have any information that can help in this case, call EPSO’s tipline at 719-520-6666 or email shrtips@elpasoco.com.

