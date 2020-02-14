Capitals Halt Avalanche's Five Game Win StreakPhilipp Grubauer stopped 35 shots against his former team at the Pepsi Center Thursday night in the loss.

Oregon Rallies To Overtake Colorado, 68-60The Buffaloes struggled when the Ducks increased their pressure in the second half to spark their rally.

Fallout From Mel Tucker's Move Extends Past Michigan State, Colorado To recruiting, The Pac-12 And BeyondThere were few winners this week when Mel Tucker bolted Colorado for Michigan State after only one season.

2020 NFL Combine: CBS Sports Draft Expert Josh Edwards Weighs In On Players To Watch In IndianapolisAlabama's speedster Henry Ruggs III could put on a show in Indianapolis when the NFL's annual scouting combine begins February 24th.

Athletic Director Rick George Wants Next Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach To Share His CommitmentAfter Mel Tucker's midnight blindside, Colorado athletic director Rick George says the Buffaloes' next head football coach has to share his passion for the university and the state.

After OT Loss To Lakers, Nuggets Nikola Jokic Says 'Not A Bad Thing To Lose Against Them'Despite the disappointment of a 120-116 overtime loss to the Lakers on Wednesday night, the Nuggets are pleased to take a 38-17 record into the All-Star break.