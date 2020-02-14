  • CBS4On Air

Denver News, Douglas County News

DENVER (CBS4)– Two major closures over the weekend will impact traffic in the Denver metro area. Those include C-470 and Brighton Boulevard under Interstate 70.

(credit: CBS)

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, C-470 will close between Quebec and University Boulevard. When the road reopens on Saturday morning, eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane until 5:30 a.m. Monday.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, Brighton Boulevard will close under I-70 for bridge demolition work. That closure will stay in place until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

