DENVER (CBS4)– Two major closures over the weekend will impact traffic in the Denver metro area. Those include C-470 and Brighton Boulevard under Interstate 70.
Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, C-470 will close between Quebec and University Boulevard. When the road reopens on Saturday morning, eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane until 5:30 a.m. Monday.
At 9 p.m. Saturday, Brighton Boulevard will close under I-70 for bridge demolition work. That closure will stay in place until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.