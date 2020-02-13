WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Weld County Sheriff’s deputy and Firestone police officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting with a wanted suspect on Thursday evening. The shooting happened near the Econolodge at 10811 W. Interstate 25.
The deputy found a license plate associated with a wanted suspect and called for assistance from Firestone police.
The wanted suspect was contacted in a hotel room and during contact, shots were fired. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and arrested on a felony warrant.
No officers were injured in the shooting. The name of the suspect has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Commander Roy Smith with the Greeley Police Department at 970-371-3706 or Sergeant Dennis Lobato with the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9685.