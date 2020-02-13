Filed Under:I-70 Closed, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70, Wheat Ridge News

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A tractor trailer fire shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Thursday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation shut down eastbound lanes from Exit 264 at 32nd Avenue to Exit 265, CO 58.

The interstate is expected to remain closed for at least an hour, with hopes of opening just in time for the evening commute.

The tractor trailer was the only vehicle involved. No one was injured.

