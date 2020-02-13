Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A tractor trailer fire shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Thursday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation shut down eastbound lanes from Exit 264 at 32nd Avenue to Exit 265, CO 58.
I-70 EB: Road closed between Exit 264 – 32nd Ave and Exit 265 – CO 58. vehicle fire blocking all lanes of traffic. https://t.co/iOJtMkyttu
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 13, 2020
The interstate is expected to remain closed for at least an hour, with hopes of opening just in time for the evening commute.
Youngfield is now shut down so firefighters can access the truck fire.
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) February 13, 2020
The tractor trailer was the only vehicle involved. No one was injured.