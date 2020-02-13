  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aspen News, Pueblo News, Thomas Proesel


ASPEN, Colo. (AP) – Doctors at a state psychiatric hospital in Colorado have released a man who pushed a snowboarder off a ski lift. The Aspen Times reports 35-year-old Thomas Proesel was released from the state’s psychiatric hospital to live on his own in Pueblo.

A Pitkin County district judge ruled against Proesel’s request to live in an Aspen condominium he owns during his supervised release. Proesel was at the Aspen Highlands ski and snowboard area in January 2016 when he pushed a 28-year-old snowboarder, who landed in deep snow and was uninjured.

Proesel was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and another psychiatric disorder.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply