DENVER (CBS4) – No day but today, “RENT” fans. Actually no days but February 28-March 1st. That’s when fans can get front-row orchestra seats to the 20th Anniversary performance of one of the most popular Broadway films in American history.
Tickets are $20 each for lottery winners. Fans must show up two hours before each performance at the Buell Theater to put their names on a lottery card. A drawing will happen 30 minutes later for the opportunity to purchase two tickets at $20 each, in cash only.
Participants must be present to enter with a valid ID and win, and people are limited to one entry per person.
The tradition of these lottery tickets started in 1996 in New York when the show debuted to Broadway. “RENT” is a rock opera following a year in the life of seven struggling artists in New York City. It was created by Jonathan Larson, and opened in 1996. The 20th Anniversary tour will perform five shows at the DCPA’s Buell Theater in Denver from February 28th through March 1st.