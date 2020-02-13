DENVER (AP/CBS4) – Despite the disappointment of a 120-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at the Pepsi Center, the Denver Nuggets are pleased to take a 38-17 record into the All-Star break.
“Of course nobody wants to lose, but we lost to an amazing team,” said center Nikola Jokic, who was battered after 37 minutes of having LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard come at him in waves.
“They are one of the best teams in the NBA right now. They are playing at a really high level. It’s not a bad thing to lose against them, especially because it’s overtime and we put up a fight.”
Denver was without the injured trio of Mason Plumlee, Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton III in the overtime loss.
“We are still second,” Jokic said, referring to their position in the Western Conference. “So I like it.”
Jokic had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, but Brad Botkin of CBS Sports writes that he “committed a costly turnover when he had a chance to attempt a game-tying three in the closing seconds of overtime.”
“The Nuggets are for real, but the Lakers were just too much in prevailing with a 120-116 victory in overtime,” Botkin wrote.
