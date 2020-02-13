



– The reward for information has been raised to $12,000 in what has long been known as the “Subway murders” in Jefferson County. The reward increase comes two decades to the week after the crime took place.

It was Valentine’s Day, the first of the new century. Nick Kunselman was working at the Subway, his girlfriend, Stephanie Hart-Grizzell, had come to visit him at closing.

They were found shot to death at the sandwich shop when a fellow employee later noticed the lights on. But the families are still without an answer as to who did it and why.

Kelly Grizzell, Stephanie’s mother, spoke with CBS4 in 2012 about the impact, “You get a little more strength to deal with things a little better as time goes by.”

Stephanie’s mother sued the franchise owner, claiming he turned his back on drug dealing that was going on there, but the suit was dismissed in the store owner’s favor.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger covered the story of the murders on the day it happened and recalled it to Jefferson County Sheriff’s investigator Elias Alberti.

“There was a lot of talk at the time about drugs. Could that have been it?” asked Sallinger.

The detective did not hesitate, responding, “Yes.”

Alberti is now working the cold case and said robbery does not appear to have been involved in addition to a drug connection.

“Were there potentially drugs in this case? I can’t say whether homicides related to drug use or anything like that,” said Alberti.

Two sketches of the same possible suspect have been distributed. The Subway murders of the teenagers who attended Columbine High School was crushing to the community after 12 students and a teacher were gunned down at the school less than a year earlier.

Theresa Kunselman, Nick’s stepmother, recalled in 2012 the relationship between Nick and Stephanie, “It was very strange for two teenagers to be in love like that but it was so precious.”

The two are still together in death, buried at the same grave site.

If you have information about this crime, no matter how miniscule it may seem, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or (720) 913-STOP. Submit a tip online: metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line or submit a tip online. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous.