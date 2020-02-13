JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Feb. 14, 2000, at about 12:47 a.m., high school sweethearts Nicholas Kunselman, 15, and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell, 16, were killed in a Subway sandwich shop a few blocks south of Columbine High School in unincorporated Jefferson County. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Subway Franchise World Headquarters, just increased their reward offer to $12,000 for anyone with information on the unsolved double murder that took place on Valentine’s Day.
The sheriff’s office responded to the Subway located at 6768 West Coal Mine Avenue after an employee drove past the restaurant and noticed the lights still on inside. The employee entered the restaurant and found that Kunselman and Hart-Grizzell had been shot by an unknown intruder or intruders.
Kunselman was an employee of Subway and Hart-Grizzell was at the restaurant waiting for him to get off work.
The motive in the killings remains unclear.
“Whether a case has been unsolved for days or decades, we are determined to help bring justice for victims and their families. We are hopeful that the increased reward in this case will generate new tips and ultimately bring closure to the family and the community. We are grateful to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Subway Franchise World Headquarters for their partnership in this case,” Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Board of Directors said in a statement.
If you have information about this crime, no matter how miniscule it may seem, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or (720) 913-STOP. Submit a tip online: metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line or submit a tip online. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous.