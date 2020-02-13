(CBS4) – The State of Colorado will pay tribute to a firefighter and paramedic from West Metro Fire Rescue who died last week by lowering flags in his memory next Monday. Dan Moran passed away at the age of 50 on Feb. 7 after battling “job-related cancer” and a memorial service for him will take place on Monday.
Moran retired from the department in 2018 after serving 18 years as a firefighter and paramedic. He leaves behind a wife, Jenn, and two daughters, Taylor and Madyson.
Gov. Jared Polis issued the order for flags to be lowered to half staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise to sunset. The service will take place starting at 1 p.m. at Red Rocks Church in Arvada. That’s located at 7100 Wadsworth Boulevard.
