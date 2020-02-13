DENVER (CBS4) – For the 12th year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver is holding its Dream Home Raffle. The Grand Prize is a beautiful, new home or $2 million in cash. Another 3,750 prizes will be up for grabs throughout the raffle, making the odds of winning 1 in 20.
LINK: For Tickets & Information for the Dream House Raffle
This year’s Grand Prize Dream Home is a custom-built, 5,700 square foot house with luxury features. It has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a theater room, a home gym, an elevator, and all the details that make a house a home.
Tickets cost $150 for one, $400 for three, and $550 for five.
In addition to the Grand Prize drawing on May 8, 2020, there will be two early bird drawings, and weekly add-on drawing. Prizes for those drawings include a Tesla Model X, up to $100,000 cash, a trip to South Africa and much more.
Proceeds from the Dream Home Raffle help pay for after-school programming at the 20 Boys & Girls Clubs across the Metro Area. Club members have access to homework help, hot meals, leadership programs, sports, arts, and college prep.
Key Dates for the 2020 Dream House Raffle:
January 13 – Raffle Begins
February 14 – Final Day to purchase tickets for Early Bird 1
February 28 – Early Bird 1 Drawing
March 20 – Final Day to purchase tickets for Early Bird 2
April 3 – Early Bird 2 Drawing
April 24 – Final Day to purchase tickets for the Grand Prize
May 8 – Grand Prize Drawing