DENVER (CBS4) — Last year, the Regional Transportation District announced several bus and light rail rides could be eliminated in 2020. It’s part of RTD’s plan to address an ongoing operator shortage.
If the cuts are approved, six bus routes would be discontinued, including the 16L on West Colfax. It’s a route many young women use for transportation to after-school activities at Girls Inc. of Metro Denver.
“My sister meets me at my school bus stop. Once she meets me there, we walk to the RTD bus,” explained Raeveon Colvin, a Girls Inc. member.
Raeveon and her sister, Nastasha, have been going to Girls Inc. after school for years. RTD’s 16L bus is their only ride from their schools in Lakewood.
“The bus means a lot because we’re able to get here instead of making our dad get off from work,”said Nastasha. “If it stops, I’m going to be sad because I’m not going to be able to have the same opportunities.”
Girls Inc. provides transportation if several girls attend the same school. The RTD bus stop is just outside of the Girls Inc. building on Colfax Avenue. Coordinators say it’s ideal, because the girls are never walking outside alone.
“We’re able to walk the girls to either one of the bus stops and see them get on and off safely. They won’t have an after-school program to go to if that bus stops. They get scholarships here. It’s important that they can get here and get here safely,” said Angel Shabazz of Girls Inc.
RTD will hold public meetings from February 19th to March 5th to allow riders to weigh in on proposed service changes. The public can also submit comments by emailing service.changes@rtd-denver.com or by faxing 303-299-2227.
RTD Public Meetings:
|Boulder Chamber of Commerce
2440 Pearl Street
Boulder, CO 80302
|2/19/2020
|6 p.m.
|Malley Senior Recreation Center
3380 S. Lincoln
Englewood, CO 80113
|2/19/2020
|6 p.m.
|Regional Transportation District
1660 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80202
|2/19/2020
|12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
|Golden Town Hall
911 10th Street
Golden, CO 80401
|02/20/2020
|6 p.m.
|Koebell Library
5955 S. Holly Street
Centennial, CO 80121
|2/21/2020
|6 p.m.
|Clements Community Center
1580 Yarrow Street
Lakewood, CO 80124
|2/24/2020
|6 p.m.
|Aurora Public Library/City Center
14949 E. Alameda Parkway
Aurora, CO 80012
|02/25/2020
|6 p.m.
|Eagle Pointe Recreation Center
6060 Parkway Drive
Commerce City, CO 80022
|02/25/2020
|6 p.m.
|Highlands Ranch Rec Center at Eastridge
9568 S. University Boulevard
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
|02/25/2020
|6 p.m.
|Eisenhower Chapel
293 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80230
|02/25/2020
|6 p.m.
|Ranch House
7676 S. Continental Road
Ken Caryl, Littleton, CO 80127
|02/26/2020
|6 p.m.
|Lafayette Library
775 Baseline Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
|02/26/2020
|6:30 p.m.
|Arvada City Council Chambers
8101 Ralston Road
Arvada, CO 80002
|02/28/2020
|6 p.m.
|Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Library
1498 Irving Street
Denver, CO 80204
|02/29/2020
|3:30 p.m.
|Columbine Library
7706 W. Bowles Avenue
Littleton, CO 80123
|03/02/2020
|6 p.m.
|Montbello Public Library
12955 Albrook Drive
Denver, CO 80239
|03/04/2020
|6 p.m.
|Parker Town Hall
20120 Mainstreet
Parker, CO 80138
|03/05/2020
|6 p.m.