



— Last year, the Regional Transportation District announced several bus and light rail rides could be eliminated in 2020. It’s part of RTD’s plan to address an ongoing operator shortage

If the cuts are approved, six bus routes would be discontinued, including the 16L on West Colfax. It’s a route many young women use for transportation to after-school activities at Girls Inc. of Metro Denver.

“My sister meets me at my school bus stop. Once she meets me there, we walk to the RTD bus,” explained Raeveon Colvin, a Girls Inc. member.

Raeveon and her sister, Nastasha, have been going to Girls Inc. after school for years. RTD’s 16L bus is their only ride from their schools in Lakewood.

“The bus means a lot because we’re able to get here instead of making our dad get off from work,”said Nastasha. “If it stops, I’m going to be sad because I’m not going to be able to have the same opportunities.”

Girls Inc. provides transportation if several girls attend the same school. The RTD bus stop is just outside of the Girls Inc. building on Colfax Avenue. Coordinators say it’s ideal, because the girls are never walking outside alone.

“We’re able to walk the girls to either one of the bus stops and see them get on and off safely. They won’t have an after-school program to go to if that bus stops. They get scholarships here. It’s important that they can get here and get here safely,” said Angel Shabazz of Girls Inc.

RTD will hold public meetings from February 19th to March 5th to allow riders to weigh in on proposed service changes. The public can also submit comments by emailing service.changes@rtd-denver.com or by faxing 303-299-2227.

RTD Public Meetings: