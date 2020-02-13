  • CBS4On Air

By Tori Mason
Filed Under:Denver News, Girls Inc. of Metro Denver, RTD


DENVER (CBS4) — Last year, the Regional Transportation District announced several bus and light rail rides could be eliminated in 2020. It’s part of RTD’s plan to address an ongoing operator shortage.

RTD has proposed service cuts to address an ongoing operator shortage.

If the cuts are approved, six bus routes would be discontinued, including the 16L on West Colfax. It’s a route many young women use for transportation to after-school activities at Girls Inc. of Metro Denver.

Girls Inc. of Metro Denver

“My sister meets me at my school bus stop. Once she meets me there, we walk to the RTD bus,” explained Raeveon Colvin, a Girls Inc. member.

(credit: CBS)

Raeveon and her sister, Nastasha, have been going to Girls Inc. after school for years. RTD’s 16L bus is their only ride from their schools in Lakewood.

Raeveon and her sister Nastasha

Raeveon and her sister Nastasha (credit: CBS)

“The bus means a lot because we’re able to get here instead of making our dad get off from work,”said Nastasha. “If it stops, I’m going to be sad because I’m not going to be able to have the same opportunities.”

Girls Inc. provides transportation if several girls attend the same school. The RTD bus stop is just outside of the Girls Inc. building on Colfax Avenue. Coordinators say it’s ideal, because the girls are never walking outside alone.

(credit: CBS)

“We’re able to walk the girls to either one of the bus stops and see them get on and off safely. They won’t have an after-school program to go to if that bus stops. They get scholarships here. It’s important that they can get here and get here safely,” said Angel Shabazz of Girls Inc.

RTD will hold public meetings from February 19th to March 5th to allow riders to weigh in on proposed service changes. The public can also submit comments by emailing service.changes@rtd-denver.com or by faxing 303-299-2227.

RTD Public Meetings: 

Boulder Chamber of Commerce
2440 Pearl Street
Boulder, CO 80302		 2/19/2020 6 p.m.
Malley Senior Recreation Center
3380 S. Lincoln
Englewood, CO 80113		 2/19/2020 6 p.m.
Regional Transportation District
1660 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80202		 2/19/2020 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Golden Town Hall
911 10th Street
Golden, CO 80401		 02/20/2020 6 p.m.
Koebell Library
5955 S. Holly Street
Centennial, CO 80121		 2/21/2020 6 p.m.
Clements Community Center
1580 Yarrow Street
Lakewood, CO 80124		 2/24/2020 6 p.m.
Aurora Public Library/City Center
14949 E. Alameda Parkway
Aurora, CO 80012		 02/25/2020 6 p.m.
Eagle Pointe Recreation Center
6060 Parkway Drive
Commerce City, CO 80022		 02/25/2020 6 p.m.
Highlands Ranch Rec Center at Eastridge
9568 S. University Boulevard
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126		 02/25/2020 6 p.m.
Eisenhower Chapel
293 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80230		 02/25/2020 6 p.m.
Ranch House
7676 S. Continental Road
Ken Caryl, Littleton, CO 80127		 02/26/2020 6 p.m.
Lafayette Library
775 Baseline Road
Lafayette, CO 80026		 02/26/2020 6:30 p.m.
Arvada City Council Chambers
8101 Ralston Road
Arvada, CO 80002		 02/28/2020 6 p.m.
Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Library
1498 Irving Street
Denver, CO 80204		 02/29/2020 3:30 p.m.
Columbine Library
7706 W. Bowles Avenue
Littleton, CO 80123		 03/02/2020 6 p.m.
Montbello Public Library
12955 Albrook Drive
Denver, CO 80239		 03/04/2020 6 p.m.
Parker Town Hall
20120 Mainstreet
Parker, CO 80138		 03/05/2020 6 p.m.

